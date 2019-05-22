Kylie Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian All Wore Pink With This Shoe Trend at Kylie Skin’s Launch Party

Kylie Jenner’s new skincare line is here — and she twinned with the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters in pink with clear shoes at the launch party last night in L.A.

At the makeup mogul’s star-studded soiree, she sported a shiny pink, strapless minidress with cut-out detailing on the sides. The 21-year-old completed her look with trendy see-through sandals.

Kim Kardashian wore a similar look to her sisters. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a high-necked pink dress with a thigh-high slit. Strappy see-through sandals rounded out her look.

Her eldest sister Kourtney went for a shimmery pink minidress and clear sandals, too. The Kardashian-Jenner clan frequently steps out in clear shoes — a leg-lengthening style that has become a must-have among the celebrity set in recent years.

While Khloe’s baby pink catsuit matched her siblings’ looks, the Good American denim brand entrepreneur switched things up with the footwear — choosing white pointy-toed pumps instead of clear sandals.

The only sister who was missing on the night? Kendall Jenner. The 23-year-old arrived in Cannes, France, yesterday for the Cannes Film Festival, where she’s expected to make a splash on the red carpet alongside other supermodels.

Meanwhile, the girls’ mother, Kris Jenner, was spotted at the party in a hot pink, wide-legged pantsuit.

Kylie Skin marks Kylie’s first venture into skincare. It follows the success of her Forbes-projected billion-dollar makeup brand: Kylie Cosmetics. In the fashion space, the E! star has her own brand, Kendall & Kylie, that makes clothing, shoes and accessories. The 21-year-old also has been an Adidas ambassador since 2018.

