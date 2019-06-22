Kylie Jenner Looks Ready for Summer in This Neon Green Slipdress & Adidas Tennis Shoes

Kylie Jenner has the formula for sultry summer style on lock.

The 21-year-old posted a photo for her 138 million Instagram followers yesterday showing off her casual warm-weather look while she sprawled out on a couch.

In the image, Jenner wears a teensy neon slip dress, putting her long legs on display. Neon has been a big celebrity trend as of late, with A-listers including Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Elle Fanning testing it out.

On her feet, the makeup mogul wears a pair of bright white Adidas Supercourt kicks. The classic tennis shoe boasts an upper made of smooth leather, with a rubber sole and a leather lining. It retails for $100 and is available to shop on Adidas.com.

The Adidas Supercourt. CREDIT: Courtesy

The reality star racked up more than 6.3 million likes on her post, which she captioned: “Fresh Pair 🤑 i love the new #SUPERCOURT @adidasOriginals #createdwithadidas #adidas_Ambassador.”

Jenner joined the Adidas family in 2018, becoming part of a star-studded celeb roster that also claims older sister Kendall and brother-in-law Kanye West (through his Adidas Yeezy collaboration).

The “it” girl dropped a second post in the evening, sharing a video of herself in a leggy blue minidress and see-through sandals. “Its the weekend 💋,” she captioned the clip, which racked up over 4 million likes.

