Kylie Jenner’s Date Night Look Includes Lace-Up Pants & Neon Balenciaga Heels

Kylie Jenner’s got the formula for trendy night-out dressing down pat.

The 21-year-old posted photos of her date night look to Instagram last night. She sported a fitted white T-shirt tucked into a pair of white I.Am.Gia lace-up pants.

For footwear, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went with Balenciaga’s Square Knife pumps in neon-green. The shoes feature a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, with a sculptural square back and a pointed toe. Made in Italy from florescent leather, the shoes retail for $950. They’re available for purchase on Netaporter.com now.

Balenciaga Square Knife neon leather pumps. CREDIT: Netaporter.com

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized with a Dalmatian-print Hermès Birkin bag and silver-tone jewelry.

Jenner made headlines in 2018 when Forbes named her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. The mega-influencer amassed most of her fortune through her Kylie Cosmetics makeup label. Just this month, she announced a second venture in the beauty space, a skincare label called Kylie Skin.

In the fashion realm, the A-lister is signed to Adidas as an ambassador (brother-in-law Kanye West and older sister Kendall Jenner are also affiliated with the label). She also has an apparel, accessories and shoe collection with Kendall, called Kendall & Kylie.

