Kylie Jenner Takes on the Weekend With White Wine and Gucci Sneakers

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday night in L.A. in an all-white look complete with a glass of white wine and a message for her fans.

“Another day another episode of me minding my own business,” she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday.

But Jenner showed her cool in an all-white one-piece, ankle socks and Gucci White Flashtrek chunky sneakers. She then topped off her look with a blinged-out cross necklace, baby pink nails and a glass of white wine in hand.

The reality TV star also dropped another Instagram post last night rocking the monochrome trend, further signifying it as a celeb fave for the summer.

The Adidas collaborator also added a story on Instagram using her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, at a photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister is not the only member of her famous family to have an Adidas deal. Older sister Kendall Jenner is signed on as an Adidas Classics ambassador, while brother-in-law Kanye West collaborates with the brand through his popular Yeezy brand.

Kylie Jenner posts her go-to routine for a photo shoot. CREDIT: Instagram

