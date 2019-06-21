Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Takes on the Weekend With White Wine and Gucci Sneakers

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
Kylie Jenner, street style
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday night in L.A. in an all-white look complete with a glass of white wine and a message for her fans.

“Another day another episode of me minding my own business,” she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday.

But Jenner showed her cool in an all-white one-piece, ankle socks and Gucci White Flashtrek chunky sneakers. She then topped off her look with a blinged-out cross necklace,  baby pink nails and a glass of white wine in hand.

View this post on Instagram

Glam ☑️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The reality TV star also dropped another Instagram post last night rocking the monochrome trend, further signifying it as a celeb fave for the summer.

The Adidas collaborator also added a story on Instagram using her new skincare line, Kylie Skin, at a photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister is not the only member of her famous family to have an Adidas deal. Older sister Kendall Jenner is signed on as an Adidas Classics ambassador, while brother-in-law Kanye West collaborates with the brand through his popular Yeezy brand.

Kylie Jenner, Kylie Skin, Instagram, KUWTK, Kylie Skin moisturizer, Kylie Skin foundation
Kylie Jenner posts her go-to routine for a photo shoot.
CREDIT: Instagram

Want more? 

This All-White Trend Will Be Your New Summer Favorite; Here’s How Celebs Style It

Kendall Jenner Gives Her Sundress a City-Chic Upgrade in Knee-High Stuart Weitzman Boots

10 Best White Sneakers to Style With Dresses This Season

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad