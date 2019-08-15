Kylie Jenner Teams Her Floral Minidress With Woven Sandal Slides in France

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to give vacation style a serious upgrade.
The 22-year-old was spotted on a boat in Antibes, France yesterday wearing a summery look that showed off her sartorial prowess.
The billionaire businesswoman sported a floral minidress with corset detailing and a ruffled skirt.
For footwear, Jenner selected woven sandal slides from Bottega Veneta. Rendered in white leather, the sandals featured woven detailing on the strap and footbed edge. The Italian-made slides are available for purchase on Bloomingdales.com for $620.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul pulled together her look with an Hermes mini bag and cat-eye sunglasses from Gucci.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to show off the look — posing for photos with boyfriend Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
Scott sported a white graphic T-shirt, baggy black Prada shorts and a baseball cap. He chose shoes from his collaboration with Nike — opting for the most recent release, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. While the shoe sold out at its $150 retail price, fans can shop it now for around $1,000 on the resale market.
Meanwhile, baby Stormi looked adorable in an eggshell-colored dress and technical sandals.
While Jenner made most of her billion-dollar fortune through her makeup empire, she’s no stranger to the fashion space. The A-lister is an Adidas ambassador and has her own line of apparel and accessories with sister Kendall, called Kendall + Kylie.
