Kylie Jenner Teams Her Floral Minidress With Woven Sandal Slides in France

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to give vacation style a serious upgrade.

The 22-year-old was spotted on a boat in Antibes, France yesterday wearing a summery look that showed off her sartorial prowess.

Kylie Jenner wearing a floral minidress with Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kylie Jenner’s Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The billionaire businesswoman sported a floral minidress with corset detailing and a ruffled skirt.

For footwear, Jenner selected woven sandal slides from Bottega Veneta. Rendered in white leather, the sandals featured woven detailing on the strap and footbed edge. The Italian-made slides are available for purchase on Bloomingdales.com for $620.

Bottega Veneta woven sandal slides. CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul pulled together her look with an Hermes mini bag and cat-eye sunglasses from Gucci.

Related Does Travis Scott Have a Nike Air Force 1 Collab on Tap? Kylie Jenner Brings Back Aughts Fashion in Reeboks in Italy Kylie Jenner's Baby Stormi Wears the Cutest Shiny, Silver Sandals in Italy

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to show off the look — posing for photos with boyfriend Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Scott sported a white graphic T-shirt, baggy black Prada shorts and a baseball cap. He chose shoes from his collaboration with Nike — opting for the most recent release, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. While the shoe sold out at its $150 retail price, fans can shop it now for around $1,000 on the resale market.

Travis Scott carrying daughter Stormi in France Aug. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Travis Scott’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, baby Stormi looked adorable in an eggshell-colored dress and technical sandals.

While Jenner made most of her billion-dollar fortune through her makeup empire, she’s no stranger to the fashion space. The A-lister is an Adidas ambassador and has her own line of apparel and accessories with sister Kendall, called Kendall + Kylie.

Flip through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s statement shoe style.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Enjoys Birthday Getaway in Chic Sandal Slides on a Luxe Yacht in Italy

Kylie Jenner Brings Back Aughts Fashion in Reeboks in Italy

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Adidas Osweego Sneakers on Instagram