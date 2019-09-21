Kylie Jenner Wears Two Trends in Leopard Print and Nude Sandals

Kylie Jenner looked fierce in animal print in her latest Instagram post. The 22-year-old sported the leopard-print trend.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore a bright yellow Versace jumpsuit with a leopard pattern. The look was complete with long sleeves and skinny-leg trousers. Jenner kept it consistent and paired the jumpsuit with a matching handbag, which included a gold chain over-the-shoulder strap.

On her feet, the makeup mogul wore a pair of barely-there black heels. The shoes featured a black sole with a high stiletto heel and a transparent strap that ran across her feet.

Jenner can often be spotted in the naked sandal trend. She has previously posted in PVC sandals from celebrity favorite designer Manolo Blahnik. In the post, she wore the brand’s Priscestro pump, which features a four-inch heel and transparent strap as well as a wrap-around ankle closure. She matched the footwear with an oversize pink Jacquemus spring ’20 blazer and a gray bodysuit.

Manolo Blahnik Priscestro 105 sandal. CREDIT: FWRD.com

