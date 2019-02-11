Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Cuddly on the Grammy’s Red Carpet

Leave it to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to show up fashionably late for the Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The couple arrived after live red carpet coverage ended but that didn’t stop them from pausing for a PDA moment for the cameras.

Jenner chose a baby pink jumpsuit for the occasion, complete with a structured, oversized top, a wide embellished belt and matching gloves.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Award in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Award in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at the heels Kylie Jenner wore on the Grammy’s red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoes were a pair of cream heels that matched the belt of her look; the pointed-toe pumps popped out of the long hem of the pant.

Scott himself also went for a monochromatic ensemble, but his was a simple all black. His shoe of choice was a dressy patent loafer.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner pose on the red carpet of the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The parents made a quick turnaround from yesterday’s extravagant birthday party for their daughter Stormi, who recently turned one year old.

The celebration included an indoor carnival scene, live music, and various different rooms that all were inspired by Stormi and Scott’s Grammy-nominated album, Astroworld.

