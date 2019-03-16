Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Tom Ford Jumpsuit and See-Through Stilettos

Kylie Jenner stepped out in an all-black look on Friday for girls’ night in West Hollywood.

The mega-influencer wore a Tom Ford jumpsuit with criss-cross detailing. She accessorized with a mini black purse and black stilettos with transparent detailing on the upper.

Kylie Jenner had a girls night out in West Hollywood last night. CREDIT: Splash

Jenner’s sleek look was perfect for a night out on the town. The 21-year-old just achieved another big milestone this month after Forbes declared her as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

And Jenner is no stranger to rocking a transparent shoe. The style is front and center on the social media star’s Instagram feed.

Earlier this week, the lip-kit mogul shared an image of her ruched strapless brown dress and Yeezy PVC heels. She wore the ensemble to attend a family dinner at George E. Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kylie Jenner’s transparent stilettos. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier on Friday, Jenner showed off a more casual look on instagram when she posed in sweatpants with daughter Stormi.

In celebration of Stormi’s first birthday, which was Feb 1., British accessories designer Sophia Webster gifted Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter matching butterfly shoes.

Jenner posted snaps of the sweet gesture on Instagram. The first photo showed a note from Webster. “Dear Stormi, I heard a little butterfly is turning one today and needs some extra special wings to fly! Lots of love, from one Miss S. Webster to another,” she wrote on special monogrammed stationery featuring a sweet image of Stormi wearing gold butterfly wings.