Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Kept Cozy in Uggs on Mother’s Day

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are photographed in New York.

It was a cozy second Mother’s Day for Kylie Jenner, who spent quality time with daughter Stormi Webster complete in matching Uggs.

During a stroll, the makeup mogul posted a video on her Instagram Stories of her 1-year-old walking in a pair of toddler-sized Ugg Classic Short II boots in the brand’s popular chestnut colorway. She paired the $110 shoes with a colorful tie-dyed hoodie and pale pink printed pants. “The baby Uggs I can’t handle this,” Jenner wrote as a caption to the short clip.

In another video, the 21-year-old reality star is seen sporting her own Uggs, opting for the California-based company’s Gita Bow Mini boots, also in a chestnut hue. The style retails for $170 but is marked down to just under $120.

Jenner also took to Instagram to share images from a sweet mother-daughter photo shoot taken with Stormi in honor of the holiday. “The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life,” she captioned one of the posts.

