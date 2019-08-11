Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi Wears the Cutest Shiny, Silver Sandals in Italy

By Ella Chochrek
Kylie Jenner’s got quite the shoe wardrobe — and daughter Stormi Webster has an impressive collection of her own.

In an image posted by her mom on Instagram today, the 1-year-old wears a pair of shiny silver sandals with a ridged white outsole and a secure strap at the ankle. The pint-sized shoes are teamed with a white T-shirt and jean shorts.

Perfect day in Positano 🥖

Meanwhile, Jenner wears a white striped shirtdress for the photo shoot. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s vacation look comes accessorized with a Jacquemus belt bag and retro-inspired white sneakers.

blessed

While Stormi wore sandals in Italy, the tot has a shoe collection that mostly consists of chic sneakers — including from the brands that sponsor her parents (Jenner is an Adidas Classics ambassador, while dad Travis Scott works with Jordan Brand).

a love without limits ✨

As for Jenner’s shoe style, the makeup guru is a big fan of Yeezy and designer heels from labels including Versace, Tom Ford and Prada. Thanks mostly to her Kylie Cosmetics brand, the 22-year-old reality star was named the youngest self-made billionaire this year by Forbes. The A-lister often shows off her wardrobe on Instagram to her 143 million followers — and she makes over $1.2 million per paid post on the site, according to Hopper HQ.

Flip through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s best statement shoe style.

