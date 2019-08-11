Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi Wears the Cutest Shiny, Silver Sandals in Italy

Kylie Jenner’s got quite the shoe wardrobe — and daughter Stormi Webster has an impressive collection of her own.

In an image posted by her mom on Instagram today, the 1-year-old wears a pair of shiny silver sandals with a ridged white outsole and a secure strap at the ankle. The pint-sized shoes are teamed with a white T-shirt and jean shorts.

Meanwhile, Jenner wears a white striped shirtdress for the photo shoot. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s vacation look comes accessorized with a Jacquemus belt bag and retro-inspired white sneakers.

While Stormi wore sandals in Italy, the tot has a shoe collection that mostly consists of chic sneakers — including from the brands that sponsor her parents (Jenner is an Adidas Classics ambassador, while dad Travis Scott works with Jordan Brand).

As for Jenner’s shoe style, the makeup guru is a big fan of Yeezy and designer heels from labels including Versace, Tom Ford and Prada. Thanks mostly to her Kylie Cosmetics brand, the 22-year-old reality star was named the youngest self-made billionaire this year by Forbes. The A-lister often shows off her wardrobe on Instagram to her 143 million followers — and she makes over $1.2 million per paid post on the site, according to Hopper HQ.

