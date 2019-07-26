Kylie Jenner’s Photos of Her Stylish Baby Girl in Air Force 1s Is Giving Celebs ‘Baby Fever’

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are photographed in New York.

Kylie Jenner is giving some friends “baby fever” with a new post featuring photos of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

After sharing some snaps of her toddler bonding with her dad, rapper Travis Scott, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner took to the comments, writing, “my baby fever after this is on overload.” Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber commented, “please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 she’s the sweetest.”

The first photo shows the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker, 28, holding Stormi, who is dressed in a brown T-shirt, a straw hat and teeny-tiny, white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Scott, who rocked a black Supreme box logo tee, has collaborated with Jordan Brand several times now.

The 21-year-old Forbes-projected billionaire captioned the post: “We took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫”

Stormi’s presence on social media is a good start toward getting her involved early in the family business. Kylie is one of the top influencers on Instagram with around 141 million followers. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister is also involved in the shoe business herself, serving as an Adidas ambassador and running her own moderately priced apparel and accessories label, Kendall + Kylie, alongside older sister Kendall.

In July, Forbes ranked Kylie as the No. 2 position on its annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities. The E! fixture netted $170 million and is reportedly the youngest self-made billionaire, with her Kylie Cosmetics brand worth $900 million. She owns the booming business outright, with no shareholders.

