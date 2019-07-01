Kylie Jenner’s Leopard Tights Add a Trendy Twist to These Flirty Pumps With Baby Stormi for ‘Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are photographed in New York.

Kylie Jenner is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’s July/August issue and she’s not alone. The lip-kit mogul shares the spotlight with her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she welcomed last year with boyfriend Travis Scott, and mother Kris Jenner.

On the cover, she’s modeling a structured black and leopard print Dolce & Gabbana mock neck jacket, a black pencil midi skirt, leopard print tights and pointy black suede Aquazzura’s Deneuve pumps, which happen to be one of Meghan Markle’s favorite styles. The popular silhouette incorporates a flirty upward bow and cutouts on the side for a flattering pop of skin. Set on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps retail for $750.

Aquazzura ’s Deneuve pumps in black suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

The 21-year-old reality star’s look is made complete with Cartier earrings and leopard-framed sunglasses. Meanwhile, her little one matched her mom in a leopard dress with green and red detailing.

Jenner’s 63-year-old mother is also sporting the same animal print in the form of a curve-hugging off-the-shoulder dress. Black stockings, pointy black pumps and D&G sunglasses pulled things together.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

