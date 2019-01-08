Kylie Jenner’s Baby, Stormi, Is Already a Style Star in $380 Burberry Coat & Tiny Nikes

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster twinned in matching black leather as they went to Nobu last night.

Little Stormi was bundled up in a plaid Burberry puffer coat, which retails for $380. The 11-month-old paired the designer coat with skintight leather leggings. For footwear, Stormi — who Jenner shares with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott — sported white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Meanwhile, Jenner sported a black leather trench coat over a dark hoodie. The 21-year-old makeup mogul wore her newly dyed blue hair in a messy bun, completing her dressed-down look with dangling earrings and a series of rings.

An image of the pair posted to the social media maven’s Instagram racked up more than 5.2 million likes.

While Jenner herself is unlikely to be caught in Nike products — she and older sister Kendall are both brand ambassadors for Adidas — Stormi frequently sports sneakers from The Swoosh. Baby Stormi wearing Nike is unsurprising, though: Her father has a partnership with the brand.

After the pair’s Nobu trip, they returned home for Stormi to open some Christmas gifts, including a Barbie styling head and a Barbie doll that came with a baby. Jenner revealed that she is already beginning to wrap presents for her daughter’s first birthday, which is still nearly a month away.

