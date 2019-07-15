Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Twin in This New Kanye West-Backed Brand

Kylie Jenner and longtime BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou might not be twins, but they sure love to dress like they are.

Taking to the ‘gram, the 21-year-old beauty mogul shared a snap of herself and her friend sporting matching two-piece looks courtesy of Kanye West-backed brand Maisie Wilen. The label was founded by Los Angeles-based designer Maisie Schloss, who previously worked as a womenswear designer for Yeezy.

green & purple got me goin in circles

While Jenner modeled a green patterned crop top and skintight leggings from Maisie Wilen’s resort 2020 collection, Karanikolaou showed off a purple version of the bold set. Both women rocked clear Yeezy heels, with the lip-kit creator wearing barely-there thong sandals and Stassie in pointed see-through wedge pumps from West’s Season 8 collection.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who is on a trip to launch her new Kylie Skin brand, captioned the post, “green & purple got me goin in circles.” Jenner is staying in a mansion in Turks and Caicos with some of her closest friends as well as her daughter, Stormi.

hakuna matata 🌺🎶

Click through the gallery for more of Kylie Jenner’s style.

