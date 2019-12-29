Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Wears Trendy Chunky Zipper Boots in L.A.

Stassie Karanikolaou, who often is seen posing next to best friend, Kylie Jenner, was spotted wearing this shoe of the moment while leaving Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles. The social media figure wore a pair of The Row black leather ankle boots with a chunky platform sole and a silver hardware zipper down the front. The utilitarian-style shoe is made in Italy from 100% calf leather upper with leather lining. They feature a crepe sole with a 2-inch heel and 1-inch platform.

Karanikolaou paired the boots with a black crop top, matching skinny jeans, and a white cardigan. She accessorized the ensemble with sparkling silver jewelry and a black shoulder bag.

While Kylie is not frequently spotted wearing the style, her sister, Kendall Jenner, often wears chunky boots with her daytime ensembles. Namely, Dr. Martens and Prada combat boots have been two of her go-to shoe pairings for more casual outings.

For the past couple of years, chunky boots — whether they be platform or combat styles, have become one of the dominating shoe trends. The longevity of Dr. Martens, one of the most popular versions of this silhouette, demonstrates the style’s staying power in fashion. The boot was named as the winner of the FN Shoe of the Year award and has been a favorite among celebrities from Hailey Baldwin to Bella Hadid.

The boots can withstand nearly any climate, including rain or snow, and pair well with items from jeans and dresses to skirts or shorts. As an edgy yet sleek and versatile shoe option, this style has cemented its place as a contemporary classic for every modern woman’s wardrobe.