Kylie Jenner’s Latest Look Has Her Sparkling From Head to Toe

By Allie Fasanella
After hitting the town with her girlfriends on Friday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram last night to show off a bold look accompanied by a cheeky caption. In the snap, she’s modeling a gray two-piece outfit courtesy of The K Label styled with sparkly accessories from head to toe.

My Friends: Let’s Have A Chill Night Me:

Jenner, 21, paired her ensemble — consisting of an asymmetrical crop top and flared pants — with Gianvito Rossi’s Calabria crystal-embellished pumps featuring PVC detailing and a pointed toe. The luxurious shoe style perfectly matched her shimmering choker and skinny sunglasses adorned with crystals.

tom ford jumpsuit, kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner leaving The Nice Guy on Friday wearing a black Tom Ford jumpsuit with matching PVC detail pumps.
CREDIT: Splash

The night before, the lip-kit mogul was captured leaving The Nice Guy restaurant wearing a black Tom Ford cut-out jumpsuit retailing for $3,450 with pointy black heels constructed with PVC. Just weeks ago, Forbes officially declared Jenner as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

baby girl🖤🖤

Check out the gallery for more of Kylie Jenner’s style.

