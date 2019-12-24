Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Have a Pajama Party in Santa Onesies and Festive Socks

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner and her friends always celebrate in style.

Yesterday, Jenner joined Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer for pre-Christmas festivities that included fuzzy onesies and festive socks.

The zip-up outfits featured red, soft felt fabric with furry white cuffs on the ankles, wrists and hood. Though they coordinated as a group, they used accessories to add a touch of individuality. The influencers wore their own unique socks. Richie had on a pink and blue pair, Karanikolaou wore a striped red, white and green set, and the lip-kit beauty mogul opted for cat-adorned socks. The E! fixture captioned the post: “Santa’s Babies.”

Santa’s Babies 🎅🏼♥️

The pajamas that the women wore resembles the Just Love Holiday Onesie available on Amazon for $40.

The social media queen is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes, making her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. While the bulk of Jenner’s earnings come through her eponymous beauty empire, she is also involved in the fashion space — through her work as an Adidas ambassador and through her Kendall + Kylie apparel and accessories label.

When it comes to her personal style, Jenner is a fan of statement-making shoes, including wares from Balenciaga, Yeezy and Amina Muaddi.

 

Click through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s style evolution throughout the years.

