Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Designer Shoe Collection

In Kylie Jenner’s latest at-home photo shoot, the 21-year-old Lip Kit mogul showed off a pair of vintage ’90s-inspired designer sandals.

Related Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are Teaming Up on a Fragrance Kylie Jenner Swaps Double Denim for the Tightest Minidress at Coachella Here Comes the (New) Bridal Shoe: How Brands Are Finally Realizing the Potential of Wedding Footwear

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram yesterday to share snaps of herself modeling a transparent black coat paired with Versace slip-on sandals featuring a chunky block heel, a python-print insole and a see-through vinyl strap boasting the fashion house’s logo from the ’90s. The retro style retails for nearly $900 and also comes in a version with a bright pink heel and a neon yellow front strap. Her look was made complete with Alexander Wang x Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Jenner also took to her IG Stories last night to give followers a glimpse of her designer shoe collection to the soundtrack of her boyfriend Travis Scott’s song with The Weeknd titled “Wake Up.”

In two videos, the mother of one shows a pair of pointy Gianvito Rossi ankle-strap pumps, neutral-toned Jimmy Choo sandals with a crystal-trimmed ankle and toe strap, glittering Louboutins with PVC detailing and Louboutin sandals featuring a bubblelike T-strap design. She also shared a photo of some shimmery gold Western-inspired boots.

Watch FN’s video below with cover star Jamie Chung.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are Teaming Up on a Fragrance