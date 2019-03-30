Kylie Jenner Shows Off Vacay Style in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals

Kylie Jenner is oozing vacation vibes.
The 21-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to show off a sensual Jacquemus look that seemed tailor-made for the beach. She sported a see-through dress with cut-out detailing at the midriff and a bandeaulike top; it retails for $500.
On her feet, the “Life of Kylie” star rocked white strappy sandals from the French label’s spring ’19 collection. Priced at $570, the shoes feature a 4-inch woven cylindrical heel and white leather straps. The espadrille-style sandals tie at midcalf.
The Adidas ambassador accessorized with a straw and leather bag from the spring ’19 Jacquemus collection, which costs $400.
Around her neck, the billionaire gave a nod to 1-year-old daughter Stormi, wearing a custom necklace with the word “Storm” written on it. The cosmetics mogul modeled a new lip color from her latest lip kit, dubbed Extraordinary.
While Jenner first gained fame from her family’s reality TV show, she earned the bulk of her billion-dollar fortune from her makeup empire. In the athleticwear space, Jenner has a deal with Adidas— sister Kendall and brother-in-law Kanye West work with the label as well — and helped promote the brand’s ’90s-inspired Falcon sneaker. An additional source of income for the mega-influencer? Social media, where she can make hundreds of thousands of dollars per sponsored post.
