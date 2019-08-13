Kylie Jenner Brings Back Aughts Fashion in Reeboks in Italy

For the last few years, ’90s-inspired styles have been all the rage — but Kylie Jenner is making a case for aughts fashion.
The 22-year-old makeup mogul wore Reebok x Vetements runners with serious ’00s vibes while on vacation in Portofino, Italy yesterday with boyfriend Travis Scott.
Jenner teamed the sneakers with a white backless halter top and high-waisted red cargo pants from Jacquemus (selling now on Net-a-Porter’s website for $1,705).
But more on the shoes. Released in March, the Spike Runner is from the Reebok Premier Running line of the early ’00s. The high-fashion sneaker is made of mesh and faux leather, with a rubber outsole and a lace-up closure. Jenner’s exact pair — which retailed for $651 — is available to bid on at StockX.com.
Meanwhile, Scott wore a Dior graphic T-shirt and baggy khaki pants with patchwork detailing. For footwear, the rapper opted for sneakers from his collaboration with Jordan Brand.
He went with the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. The shoe is available on StockX.com, with prices hovering at upward of $500 (the original price was $150).
While Scott is affiliated with the Nike-backed Jordan Brand, Jenner has a deal with Adidas (owner of Reebok). Sister Kendall Jenner is an Adidas Classics ambassador, while brother-in-law Kanye West partners with the Three Stripes through his Yeezy sneaker line.
