Kylie Jenner Brings Back Aughts Fashion in Reeboks in Italy

For the last few years, ’90s-inspired styles have been all the rage — but Kylie Jenner is making a case for aughts fashion.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul wore Reebok x Vetements runners with serious ’00s vibes while on vacation in Portofino, Italy yesterday with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner wearing Reebok x Vetements Spike Runner 200 sneakers on vacation with Travis Scott. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Kylie Jenner (L) and Travis Scott’s sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

Jenner teamed the sneakers with a white backless halter top and high-waisted red cargo pants from Jacquemus (selling now on Net-a-Porter’s website for $1,705).

But more on the shoes. Released in March, the Spike Runner is from the Reebok Premier Running line of the early ’00s. The high-fashion sneaker is made of mesh and faux leather, with a rubber outsole and a lace-up closure. Jenner’s exact pair — which retailed for $651 — is available to bid on at StockX.com.

Reebok x Vetements Spike Runner 200 in white. CREDIT: StockX

Meanwhile, Scott wore a Dior graphic T-shirt and baggy khaki pants with patchwork detailing. For footwear, the rapper opted for sneakers from his collaboration with Jordan Brand.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner walking the streets of Portofino, Italy together Aug. 12. CREDIT: Mega

He went with the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low. The shoe is available on StockX.com, with prices hovering at upward of $500 (the original price was $150).

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker. CREDIT: Nike

While Scott is affiliated with the Nike-backed Jordan Brand, Jenner has a deal with Adidas (owner of Reebok). Sister Kendall Jenner is an Adidas Classics ambassador, while brother-in-law Kanye West partners with the Three Stripes through his Yeezy sneaker line.

