Kylie Jenner Takes On the Western Boot Trend In Playboy Cover Shoot

Kylie Jenner crushed another trend in her photoshoot with Playboy Magazine. The star embraced the popular Western boot trend in the photos, in which she posed with Travis Scott.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star kept her look simple in a white body suit, which she matched with a pair of brown cowboy boots. The footwear was finished with a white trim and lighter brown designs along the upper half of the boot. She accessorized her outfit with a thin gold necklace.

Playboy captioned the post with a quote from the reality TV star: “I never thought I would pose for Playboy.”

Jenner is no stranger to taking on popular style trends and can often be seen putting her own twist on fashionable footwear moments.

The makeup mogul is a fan of the celebrity favorite naked sandal look that was trending this summer. She posted a photo on Instagram in a pair of PVC sandals last month.

The translucent shoes were finished with a pointed closed toe and a thin white strap that were clasped around her ankles. She matched the shoes with a strapless denim midi dress along with a snakeskin purse and stylish rectangular sunglasses.

