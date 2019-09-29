Kylie Jenner Wears Bubblegum Pink Bodysuit & Glittery Sandals From This Buzzy Designer

Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe bubblegum pink in her latest Instagram post.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed in a one-armed bodysuit with cut-out detailing at the stomach and left hip.

For footwear, Jenner reached for shoes from one of the buzziest rising designers out there: Amina Muaddi.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose the brand’s Glida mules, which have a leather upper, crystal-covered straps and a 4-inch heel. While sold out in the colorway chosen by Jenner, the shoes are available for $900 on Net-a-Porter.com in pale brown.

Amina Muaddi Gilda sandals. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Muaddi launched her label in October 2018 with a see-now, buy-now collection — and she quickly began having her heels worn by celebrities such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

The 33-year-old Jordanian-Romanian designer was honored at the 2018 FN Achievement Awards for Launch of the Year.

“To be here, to be able to live my dreams and inspire Middle Eastern women to live their own dreams and be able to dress women I could have never imagined I’d be able to dress, it’s an honor,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Amina Muaddi at the 32nd annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York on Dec. 4, 2018. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/R

Jenner completed her look with a lipstick-shaped clutch — a fitting choice, as she’s earned around $1 billion from her eponymous beauty brand, which started off with lip kits. The A-lister’s latest makeup collaboration saw her partnering with French fashion house Balmain. While Jenner planned to attend the label’s Paris Fashion Week show last week, she ended up skipping due to illness.

Flip through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s best statement shoes over the years.

