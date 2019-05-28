Kylie Jenner Pops in Orange Minidress With Cut Outs and Trendy Clear Heels

Kylie Jenner’s got the formula for night-out dressing figured out.

The 21-year-old posted images of a stylish evening look — a teensy orange minidress and clear heels — to Instagram last night.

The makeup mogul’s dress is from Julien Macdonald’s spring ’19 collection. It features a plunging neckline, with cut-out detailing at the sides and an asymmetrical hemline.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star teamed the minidress with heels from her family’s go-to label: Yeezy. She selected trendy PVC heels with a 4.25-inch heel and a leather sole. The shoes retail for $760 and are available to shop on Revolve.com now.

Yeezy Season 8 PVC pumps. CREDIT: Revolve

Given that the Adidas ambassador’s older sister Kim Kardashian is married to Yeezy creative director Kanye West, the sisters’ obsession with the label’s wares comes as no surprise. In addition to wearing all things Yeezy, Jenner even appeared on the runway for the brand’s debut show.

This year, Jenner was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes. The majority of the A-lister’s earnings came through her booming Kylie Cosmetics label, but she holds plenty of other partnerships in the fashion and beauty space. The “it” girl is signed on as an Adidas ambassador and is co-creator of a fashion label called Kendall + Kylie. Additionally, she launched a skincare label called Kylie Skin this month.

