Kylie Jenner & Friends Show Off Vibrant Orange Adidas Chunky Sneakers

After recently modeling the new neon green Adidas Ozweego sneaker on Instagram, Kylie Jenner is back promoting the same ’90s-inspired silhouette in a vibrant shade of orange.

The billionaire beauty mogul, who turns 22 on Saturday, took to Instagram again today, showing off a head-to-toe orange Adidas look complete with bold Ozweegos, which are available on Adidas.com.

The $110 style comes in a mix of bright tangerine mesh, suede and smooth TPU and features Adiprene+ forefoot cushioning for ultimate comfort. The mirror photo Jenner shared also showed two women on either side of her posing in similar orange Adidas apparel and the same Ozweego runners.

The lip-kit mogul, who is currently in Italy to kick off her birthday celebrations, also added oversized hoop earrings, a watch and an assortment of rings to her attention-grabbing, branded-out ensemble.

Jenner made her debut as an Adidas brand ambassador in 2018 with a campaign highlighting the ultra-hyped Adidas Falcon sneakers — another chunky ’90s-inspired dad shoe.

