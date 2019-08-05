Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Adidas Osweego Sneakers on Instagram

Kylie Jenner became an official member of the Adidas family last summer, joining her sister Kendall and brother-in-law Kanye West. Now, the billionaire lip kit mogul is showing off the new neon green version of the iconic ’90s Adidas Osweego sneaker.

Jenner, who will turn 22 on August 10, took to Instagram yesterday to promote the bold shoes by posing in a bikini in the same vibrant neon hue. She simply captioned the shot, “New New,” and added a sneaker emoji along with three green hearts. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star’s pal Sofia Richie commented on the post “So gorg 😍.”

The $110 style has a neon green mesh upper, a mint green adiPRENE midsole, a black neoprene heel piece, black leather tongue and black Three Stripes graphic featuring hints of burgundy.

Jenner made her debut as an Adidas brand ambassador with a campaign highlighting the ultra-hyped Adidas Falcon sneakers — another chunky ’90s-inspired dad shoe. “As a lifelong fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon, and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” a spokesperson for Adidas said in a statement.

