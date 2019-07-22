Kylie Jenner Wears Luxe Naked Sandals With Another Major Summer Trend

As usual, Kylie Jenner is up on the latest styles.

The 21-year-old combined two of the biggest summer ’19 trends — neon and the naked sandal — for a photoshoot posted to Instagram yesterday.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed in an oversized neon pink Jacquemus spring ’20 blazer, which she layered over a gray bodysuit. The neon trend has found a solid celebrity following in recent months, with stars like Rihanna, Serena Williams and Billie Eilish stepping out in the bold colorway.

For footwear, Jenner went with sandals from a celebrity-favorite designer: Manolo Blahnik. She selected the brand’s Priscestro style, which boasts a 4-inch stiletto heel, a leg-lengthening PVC strap and a wrap-around ankle tie closure. The shoe — which has the slender heel and thin straps that characterize the naked sandal — is available on FWRD.com for $557 (marked down from $795).

Manolo Blahnik Priscestro 105 sandal. CREDIT: FWRD.com

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized with a diamond anklet and a black Hermes Kelly bag with gold hardware.

When it comes to fashion, Jenner loves to show off her wares on Instagram to her 141 million followers. The makeup guru is a big fan of designer heels from labels including Versace, Tom Ford and Prada. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister is also involved in the shoe business herself, serving as an Adidas ambassador and running her own moderately priced apparel and accessories label, Kendall + Kylie, alongside older sister Kendall.

