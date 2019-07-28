Kylie Jenner Adds a Neon Pop to Her Night-Out Look With Fierce Green Pumps

Kylie Jenner’s neon heels were the statement piece of her latest look.

The 21-year-old was spotted in an all-black look with heels that popped during a girls’ night out Saturday in Los Angeles with pal Sofia Richie.

Kylie Jenner wearing an all-black outfit with Balenciaga heels. CREDIT: Mega

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a one-shouldered top with ruching, which she tucked into crocodile-print skinny pants.

For footwear, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went with Balenciaga’s Square Knife pumps in neon green.

A close-up look at Kylie Jenner’s Balenciaga pumps. CREDIT: Mega

The shoes feature a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, with a sculptural square back and a pointed toe. Made in Italy from fluorescent leather, the shoes retail for $950. They’re available for purchase on Farfetch’s website.

Balenciaga Knife pumps in neon green. CREDIT: Farfetch

Jenner completed her ensemble with a diamond-studded watch and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

The Adidas ambassador has worn the same heels before, having teamed them with a white T-shirt and edgy lace-up pants for a date night in May. Other celebrity fans of Balenciaga’s distinct Knife heels include Hailey Baldwin, Rita Ora and Jenner’s sister, Kendall.

Meanwhile, Richie looked chic in a shiny snake-print coat, which she wore with skinny black pants and shiny black booties with a pointed toe. The model accessorized with a gold chain necklace and wore her hair pulled back into a messy updo.

Sofia Richie out and about with Kylie Jenner on July 28 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega

