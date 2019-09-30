Kylie Jenner & Mom Kris Twin in Black Leather With Croc-Print Birkin Bags

After a brief hospital stay, Kylie Jenner is back to business.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted a photo on Instagram with mom Kris Jenner from a private flight, captioning the image: “business meetings.”

Kylie wore a black leather blazer over leggings, completing her look with shiny black knee-high boots from Christian Louboutin. After several seasons dominated by booties or thigh-highs, knee-high boots are back in a big way for fall ’19.

While Kylie wore boots, Kris sported sparkly silver pumps with bow detailing. The rest of her ensemble — a velvetlike blazer with slim-cut leather pants — closely matched her daughter’s.

Both women accessorized their looks with oversized sunglasses and croc-print Hermès Birkin bags.

Kylie is reportedly worth $1 billion, according to Forbes, with most of the earnings coming from her eponymous makeup label. While the beauty category is her biggest earner, the A-lister is also active in the fashion space. She and older sister Kendall have a namesake apparel and accessories brand, Kendall + Kylie, and both are Adidas ambassadors. For two straight years, Kylie has topped Hopper HQ’s list of the highest paid social media stars, reportedly charging more than $1.2 million per sponsored post.

Additionally, the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s most recent E! contract for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was worth $150 million (it’s unknown how the family splits up the money).

Click through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s boldest statement shoes.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Wears Bubblegum Pink Bodysuit & Glittery Sandals From This Buzzy Designer

Kylie Jenner Goes High-Low in $4k Dress & Bargain Pumps

Kylie Jenner Wears White-Hot Stilettos for Red Carpet With Travis Scott & Baby Stormi