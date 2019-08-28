Kylie Jenner Wears White-Hot Stilettos for Red Carpet With Travis Scott & Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner took on summer’s head-to-toe white trend on the red carpet yesterday alongside boyfriend Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Jenner sported a white midi dress with a halter-style neckline and an open back as she posed for photographers in Los Angeles at the premiere of her beau’s film, “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.”

Kylie Jenner wears Manolo Blahnik BB pumps at the premiere of Travis Scott’s movie. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paired her dress with sleek white Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. The classic style boasts a 4-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp, meant to elongate the line of the leg. Jenner further flattered her legs with some delicate anklets.

A close-up shot of Kylie Jenner’s Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The BB pump is a celebrity favorite, with fans such as Melania Trump and Meghan Markle. Neimanmarcus.com has Jenner’s pair in stock for $665.

The Manolo Blahnik BB pump in white leather. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

The Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman added a little sparkle to her look with diamonds in her ears and on her fingers.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a silky, chocolate brown suit with matching leather lace-up shoes. The “Astroworld” rapper wore a navy shirt underneath the suit jacket.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner pose on the red carpet at the premiere of “Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Little Stormi looked adorable as she took in all of the action from her mother’s arms. The tot wore a camo-print set with bright white Nike sneakers.

(L-R): Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner on the red carpet in Los Angeles. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

Stormi even accessorized with a black mini bag — proof that she’s inherited a strong sartorial sensibility from mom. When it comes to sneaker brands, however, the toddler picked dad’s side. Scott is a Nike and Air Jordan collaborator, while Jenner has an Adidas deal.

Kylie Jenner holding baby Stormi on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

