Kylie Jenner Models These Buzzy Balenciaga Sneakers on Instagram

Of course Kylie Jenner is rocking the sneaker everybody most wants.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul posed on Instagram yesterday in a cropped gray T-shirt, leather pants and Balenciaga track sneakers.

The kicks boast a multilayered cage lacing, with a chunky, flared heel and a rubber sole. They are available for $895 on Nordstrom’s website in a variety of colorways, including the all-white one favored by Jenner.

With their more technical appearance — focused on hiking and running fabrications — track sneakers offer a fresh alternative to the dad shoe trend that reigned in 2018. Balenciaga’s take has become exceedingly popular since appearing on the runway for fall ’18, replacing the Triple S as the brand’s must-have silhouette. Aside from Jenner, the shoe has found celebrity fans in The Weeknd and Hailey Baldwin.

A Balenciaga track sneaker in white. CREDIT: Nordstrom

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star seems to have a firm handle on the “it” shoes of the moment, as she was also spotted on Instagram in a pair of pink crystal-embellished heels from Amina Muaddi. The recipient of FN’s Launch of the Year award in 2018, Muaddi has become beloved by the sartorially gifted for her statement heels, which seem to sell out almost instantaneously. Since launching her brand less than a year ago, Muaddi has found fans in A-listers such as Rihanna, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dua Lipa.

