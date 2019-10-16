Kylie Jenner Teams Fall’s ‘It’ Shoe With Her Leather Minidress

No one does an Instagram photo shoot quite like Kylie Jenner.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed on the photo-sharing platform yesterday in a chic all-black look that came complete with the season’s buzziest pump.

Jenner sported a leather, halter-neck minidress from T by Alexander Wang (available on Net-a-Porter.com for $398).

But back to the shoes. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star reached for Bottega Veneta’s mesh mules, which boast a square toe, stiletto heel and gold anklet-like chain detailing.

Bottega Veneta square-toed mesh pumps. CREDIT: Bottega Veneta

The silhouette was trending throughout Fashion Month — appearing on the feet of style-savvy jetsetters attending shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

“We felt the design was very original and we were instantly excited,” Cassie Smart, head of womenswear at Matches Fashion, told FN of the style. “The use of the mesh, square toe and chain had a real modernity to it.”

Although the pre-fall ’19 pumps sold out last month, they are back in stock on Bottegaveneta.com, retailing for just under $1,000.

Jenner is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes, making her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. While the bulk of the “it” girl’s earnings come through her eponymous makeup empire, she’s also involved in the fashion space — through her work as an Adidas ambassador and through her Kendall + Kylie apparel and accessories label.

