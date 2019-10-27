Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Wears Head-to-Heel Leather in the Pointiest Pumps

By Ella Chochrek
All-black outfits need not be boring — and for proof, look no further than Kylie Jenner’s latest look.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul posed on Instagram clad in a button-up Christian Cowan dress — straight off the brand’s spring ’20 runway — and statement-making heels.

showering you with loooooooks 🖤🖤🖤🖤 🚿

The shoes come from Balenciaga’s fall ’19 range, and they’re quite the eye-catcher. Called the Dance Knife, the pump has a super-pointy toe, a stiletto heel and a delicate wrap-around bow at the ankle. The style is available on Mytheresa.com for $1,090.

Jenner isn’t the first A-lister to sport the Dance Knife. Pal Hailey Baldwin was spotted in a red pair of the pumps in August. The supermodel teamed the pumps with an all-black look — wrapping the straps of the shoes around her pant legs for a little extra flair.

Jenner is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes, making her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. While the bulk of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star’s earnings come through her eponymous beauty empire, she’s also involved in the fashion space — through her work as an Adidas ambassador and through her Kendall + Kylie apparel and accessories label. Additionally, she makes money from her Instagram account, reportedly earning $1.2 million for each sponsored post.

