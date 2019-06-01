Kylie Jenner Models Newest Adidas Falcon Colorway in Edgy Lace-Up Miniskirt

Kylie Jenner is taking her role as an Adidas ambassador seriously.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram this afternoon to model the brand’s newest Adidas Falcon colorway.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul teamed the sneakers with a white T-shirt and a high-waisted white miniskirt with lace-up detailing.

But more on the shoes. The Falcon is one of Adidas’ takes on the popular “dad shoe” trend. It has a chunky silhouette inspired by ’90s pop culture (’90s-esque fashion is another major trend of the moment). With a mix of leather, suede and mesh, the shoe’s fabrication combines the aggressive and the feminine.

Jenner opted for the latest colorway of the sneaker, called “Blue Tint.” It has an ombré-dyed upper for a color-fade effect. The shoe is available to shop on Adidas.com now, selling at a $100 price point. Adidas has several dozen other fun Falcon colorways available in addition to “Blue Tint.”

The Adidas Falcon “Blue Tint.” CREDIT: Adidas.com

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was the face of Adidas’ Falcon campaign. The Three Stripes’ shoot captures the A-lister’s cool-girl persona, featuring her in a tied-up T-shirt, track pants and the much-hyped sneakers.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister is not the only member of her famous family to have an Adidas deal. Older sister Kendall Jenner is signed on as an Adidas Classics ambassador, while brother-in-law Kanye West collaborates with the brand through his popular Yeezy sneaker label.

