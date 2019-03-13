The Kardashian Sisters Choose Clear Heels and Sensual Dresses for Dinner ‘Double Date’

After 16 seasons, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is still one of the most popular reality shows. And the family at the center of the craziness celebrated the show’s milestone in classic Kardashian style.

Last night, the crew attended a family dinner at George E. Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. Kourtney shared a shot from the evening with her sisters, but Kendall Jenner was missing because of other obligations (she was at a hotel opening in New York).

Kourtney, Khloe and Kim, plus Kylie Jenner, the group’s youngest sibling, posed in trendy looks for an Instagram photo that was captioned: “Double date.”

The sisters all wore variations of their beloved PVC heels, while Khloe chose a set of pointed-toe brown shoes.

Lip Kit mogul Kylie shared her own image on social media of her ruched strapless brown dress and Yeezy PVC heels with no caption, though she did tag her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, on a well-placed spot.

See Kim Kardashian’s most body-confident style statements through the years.

Want more?

Breaking Down Kylie Jenner’s Fortune as Forbes Names Her the World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire