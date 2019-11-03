Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Turns Into a Fairy in Glittery Pumps for Kendall’s Birthday Party

By Allie Fasanella
Kylie Jenner transformed into a fairy last night for sister Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday costume party in Los Angeles.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul turned heads in a shimmery sheer purple bustier-style minidress, which she teamed with a blond wig, wings and a set of fake pixie ears. On her feet, the 22-year-old mom wore a pair of pointy-toed pumps featuring sparkly straps and PVC detailing.

🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️💙

Kylie, who also showed off light-colored eye contacts, shared a number of photos on Instagram. “Last night was magical,” she captioned a series of shots while another post with Kendall and Rob Kardashian read: “5am birthday adventures with my two fav people.” Kendall also dressed up as a fairy, but with a gold feathered dress and barely-there PVC sandals.

last night was magical 🧚🏼‍♀️

The night prior, the lip-kit founder turned into Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” wearing a red wig, a seashell bra and see-through pumps.

5am birthday adventures with my two fav people🥳

