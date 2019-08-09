Kylie Jenner Enjoys Birthday Getaway in Chic Sandal Slides on a Luxe Yacht in Italy

With the clock counting down until Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday tomorrow, the beauty mogul is wasting no time exploring Italy on a getaway with family and friends.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took her private yacht to the city of Positano alongside her boyfriend Travis Scott, her mother Kris Jenner and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble. For her last day of being 21 years old, Kylie chose one of the summer’s biggest trends, tie-dye.

(L-R): Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive on land in Italy. CREDIT: Splash News

Kris chose a hat to protect her from the strong sun and matched it to her floral knee-length dress and Chanel handbag.

Kris Jenner arrives on land in Italy. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kris (L) and Kylie Jenner’s shoes in Italy. CREDIT: Splash News

Kris finished her ensemble with a set of black thin-strap sandals while Kylie went for white slip-on sandals with a tan base.

Related Kylie Jenner & Friends Show Off Vibrant Orange Adidas Chunky Sneakers Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Adidas Ozweego Sneakers on Instagram Travis Scott's Next Air Jordan Collaboration Gets a Rumored Release Date

Scott, who shares daughter Stormi with Kylie, chose an all-white look complete with white sneakers. Gamble looked beachy in a light blue button-down, white shorts and brown shoes.

Kylie Jenner gets off the private yacht and onto a smaller boat to take the family to shore. CREDIT: Splash News

In honor of her upcoming birthday, Kylie announced on Instagram today that she is partnering with Ellen DeGeneres to give back and “start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities.”

Named Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire, Jenner is known for her successful namesake cosmetics line.

This year she also made her debut as an Adidas brand ambassador with a campaign highlighting the ultra-hyped Adidas Falcon sneakers — another chunky ’90s-inspired dad shoe. “As a lifelong fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon, and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” a spokesperson for Adidas said in a statement.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner & Friends Show Off Vibrant Orange Adidas Chunky Sneakers

Kylie Jenner Models These Buzzy Balenciaga Sneakers on Instagram

‘Forbes’ 2019: Taylor Swift Is Highest-Paid Celebrity, With Kylie Jenner & Kanye WestJust Behind Her