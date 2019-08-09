Kylie Jenner Enjoys Birthday Getaway in Chic Sandal Slides on a Luxe Yacht in Italy

With the clock counting down until Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday tomorrow, the beauty mogul is wasting no time exploring Italy on a getaway with family and friends.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took her private yacht to the city of Positano alongside her boyfriend Travis Scott, her mother Kris Jenner and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble. For her last day of being 21 years old, Kylie chose one of the summer’s biggest trends, tie-dye.
Kris chose a hat to protect her from the strong sun and matched it to her floral knee-length dress and Chanel handbag.
Kris finished her ensemble with a set of black thin-strap sandals while Kylie went for white slip-on sandals with a tan base.
Scott, who shares daughter Stormi with Kylie, chose an all-white look complete with white sneakers. Gamble looked beachy in a light blue button-down, white shorts and brown shoes.
In honor of her upcoming birthday, Kylie announced on Instagram today that she is partnering with Ellen DeGeneres to give back and “start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities.”
So while I was developing my @KylieCosmetics birthday collection this year, I decided that the best way I can celebrate is to help other people, and give back in a big way! I am teaming up with my friend Ellen DeGeneres @theellenshow to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities. We’re going to do something really big for them! To nominate someone all you have to do is go to ellentube.com and submit a video telling us who you think deserves it and why. You can even nominate yourself. Then get ready for some very big surprises on Ellen’s season 17 Premiere Week beginning Monday, September 9th! You can get all the details at ellentube.com and look out for my 2019 birthday collection launching on my birthday, tomorrow, August 10 at 9am PST only on KylieCosmetics.com
Named Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire, Jenner is known for her successful namesake cosmetics line.
This year she also made her debut as an Adidas brand ambassador with a campaign highlighting the ultra-hyped Adidas Falcon sneakers — another chunky ’90s-inspired dad shoe. “As a lifelong fan of the brand, Kylie embodies the bold spirit of Falcon, and we are pleased to announce her as the face of the campaign,” a spokesperson for Adidas said in a statement.
