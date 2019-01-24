Kylie Jenner Rocks Head-to-Toe Red for Valentine’s Day — Hair Included

Valentine’s Day is the next big holiday on the calendar, and Kylie Jenner is ready to celebrate.

The Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman took to Instagram yesterday to tease her upcoming collection for the special day — and she went for a monochrome red look for the occasion.

The 21-year-old posed on top of glitter-covered letters spelling out her name while clad in a slinky red set from Murmur and matching pumps. The pumps had a pointed toe and appeared to have sparkly detailing.

Jenner, who is known to sport wigs and has dyed her hair a few different shades within recent months, had a red pixie cut in the image. Her makeup was also done in shades of red.

“Can’t wait to reveal the VALENTINE COLLECTION tomorrow! it launches Feb. 1st,” she wrote, adding a black heart emoji and a kissing lips.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is back stateside after a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the birthday of daughter Stormi, who turns 1 in February.

Ever the busy entrepreneur — due to her self-founded makeup brand, Jenner has around $900 million in the bank — she showed off Kylie Cosmetics products while lounging by the ocean.

“Couldn’t forget my new Blushes, Bronzers, and Kylighters on vacation! I’m so excited for these to launch TODAY at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com,” Jenner captioned the snap. In the photo, she shows off her white and silver Chanel slides and incredible view of the water.

