Kylie Jenner Poses in PVC Heels as She Gives Away Designer Bags and $20,000

Kylie Jenner is the latest of her sisters to do a wild Instagram giveaway with a prize of luxury bags and cold hard cash. Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have both done similar contests on their accounts.

The youngest sibling in the Kardashian family shared a post on Instagram last night that showed her posing alongside nine Yves Saint Laurent purses and backpacks.

For the picture, Kylie chose to wear a skintight tiger-print dress with a set of PVC heels from Gianvito Rossi. The brand’s Clear Point-Toe Ankle-Strap Pumps retail for $945.

To be entered in the giveaway, fans must follow everyone Scott Disick is following on Instagram. Disick also shared the image on Instagram to promote the contest.

This year, Forbes named Kylie the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, thanks to her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as other partnerships. She is an Adidas ambassador, co-creator of the Kendall + Kylie line and an Instagram influencer who reportedly charges up to $1 million per sponsored post.

