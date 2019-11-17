Kylie Jenner Does the High-Heeled Thong Sandal Trend on Instagram

When it comes to fashionable Instagram photo shoots, Kylie Jenner is a pro.

In her latest post on the photo-sharing platform, Nov. 16, the 22-year-old reality star posed in a shiny little black dress with long sleeves and a collared neck.

For shoes, the makeup mogul selected white Bottega Veneta high-heeled thong sandals, which have sold out in her chosen colorway but are available to shop on Bergdorfgoodman.com in blue for $840.

Bottega’s take on the high-heeled thong — a ’90s staple that made its return this summer after years of being much-derided — has a slim 3.5-inch heel and delicate straps, two features that offer a more sophisticated feel than the heeled flip-flop of the past.

For pre-fall and fall ’19, Bottega has also embraced another ’90s trend that’s making a comeback: the square toe. Jenner’s sandals had the trend-forward shape, which Bottega creative director Daniel Lee is credited with having revitalized.

As its shoes have commanded the attention of fashion’s elite, Bottega’s bags have too seen a boost in popularity. Jenner completed her night-out look with sold-out Bottega’s Sponge clutch.

The A-lister is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes, making her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. While the bulk of Jenner’s earnings come through her eponymous beauty empire, she’s also involved in the fashion space — through her work as an Adidas ambassador and through her Kendall + Kylie apparel and accessories label.

When it comes to her personal style, Jenner is a fan of statement-making shoes, including wares from Balenciaga, Yeezy and Amina Muaddi.

