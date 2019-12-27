Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Looks Festive in a Red Croc Suit With the Pointiest Gold-Tipped Heels

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Stormi Webster
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 10 Images

Christmas is over, but Kylie Jenner is still breaking out festive reds.

The beauty mogul went out for dinner with friends yesterday and chose a red leather, croc-embossed shirt and pants for the evening, paired with a black fanny pack. On her feet, the 22-year-old wore a pair of Tom Ford heels with a pointed toe that looked as sharp as a weapon. The stilettos had a metallic gold cap toe with a cross-foot strap, an ankle strap and a matching tall gold heel.

The pumps retailed originally for $1,490 but are on sale on the brand’s website for $745.

View this post on Instagram

🖤💋

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

tom ford, satin, mary jane pumps, heels, black, gold
Tom Ford satin Mary Jane pumps.
CREDIT: Tom Ford
Buy: Tom Ford Satin Mary Jane Pumps $1490 $745
Buy it

Jenner has embraced holiday festivities this season with gusto. She attended her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party wearing yet another spirited color in an all-green ensemble that she matched with her daughter Stormi’s look.

Both of Jenner’s dresses were custom-made by Ralph & Russo. The beauty mogul topped off her look with an unmissable emerald and diamond necklace and color-coordinated green ankle-wrap pointed-toe heels; Stormi’s ensemble was matched to all-white sneakers.

Her career started on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but this decade has been one of major change for Jenner. For one thing, she created a billion-dollar beauty business, which, according to Forbes, makes her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

Click through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s style evolution throughout the decade.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Have a Pajama Party in Santa Onesies and Festive Socks

Kylie Jenner Pairs an $87 Catsuit With Designer PVC Sandals on Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s Laidback Fall Look Features Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad