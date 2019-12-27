Kylie Jenner Looks Festive in a Red Croc Suit With the Pointiest Gold-Tipped Heels

Christmas is over, but Kylie Jenner is still breaking out festive reds.

The beauty mogul went out for dinner with friends yesterday and chose a red leather, croc-embossed shirt and pants for the evening, paired with a black fanny pack. On her feet, the 22-year-old wore a pair of Tom Ford heels with a pointed toe that looked as sharp as a weapon. The stilettos had a metallic gold cap toe with a cross-foot strap, an ankle strap and a matching tall gold heel.

The pumps retailed originally for $1,490 but are on sale on the brand’s website for $745.

Tom Ford satin Mary Jane pumps. CREDIT: Tom Ford

Jenner has embraced holiday festivities this season with gusto. She attended her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party wearing yet another spirited color in an all-green ensemble that she matched with her daughter Stormi’s look.

Both of Jenner’s dresses were custom-made by Ralph & Russo. The beauty mogul topped off her look with an unmissable emerald and diamond necklace and color-coordinated green ankle-wrap pointed-toe heels; Stormi’s ensemble was matched to all-white sneakers.

Her career started on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but this decade has been one of major change for Jenner. For one thing, she created a billion-dollar beauty business, which, according to Forbes, makes her the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

