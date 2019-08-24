Kylie Jenner Takes Heat from Fans for Buying Shoes Instead of Helping Burning Amazon

Kylie Jenner gave her 144 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her extensive shoe collection earlier this week. Now the billionaire lip-kit mogul is facing criticism over the extravagant display of wealth while the Amazon rain forest in Brazil is on fire.

The 22-year-old reality star took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to show off some new designer shoe purchases. On display: a pair of crystal-embellished Gucci sandals that cost $1,250, two of the same $995 Balenciaga styles in both black and white, and brown quilted leather slip-on sandals from Bottega Veneta.

Jenner seemed to acknowledge she has a shoe obsession as she revealed more of her closet while posing the question: “I have a problem?”

She’s been receiving backlash on social media ever since. One fan tagged the beauty entrepreneur in a Tweet reading: “I love the Kardashians and all but no one needs this many shoes. The earth is dying please donate instead.”

I luv the kardashians n all but no-one needs this many shoes 😭 the earth is dyin pls donate instead @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/nsGW5wxddm — Lizzie (@lizziemoxom) August 23, 2019

Another user simply wrote: “Kylie Jenner has enough money to help save the Amazon rain forest. But instead, she is buying her 650th pair of shoes.” Meanwhile, another commented that the least Jenner could do was share what’s happening to the rain forest to raise awareness.

Kylie Jenner be like buying her 673838th pair of gucci shoes meanwhile amazon forest is BURNING. Girlie has tons of money and tons of followers, she could at least post something to her ig story&raise awareness. @KylieJenner — dawn (@03cherries) August 23, 2019

Kylie Jenner has enough money to help save the Amazon Rain Forest. But instead, she is buying her 650th pair of shoes 🥴 — KT (@katiestonerr1) August 23, 2019

