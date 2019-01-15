Kylie Jenner Channels a Flamingo in Leggy Feathered Dress & Soaring Sandals

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram record for most likes may have been bested by an egg, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on the photo-sharing platform.

The 21-year-old shared an image on Instagram of herself today clad in a leggy pink feathered dress and soaring sandals.

The dress in question was from the Attico, the buzzy brand co-founded by Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio. It is made of pink-dyed ostrich feathers and features a high neckline. The dress — which is no longer available for purchase online — was selling at Farfetch.com for 6,713 pounds (roughly $8,600).

For footwear, the makeup mogul selected Giuseppe Zanotti Peony sandals. The sandals feature a satin upper with a floral appliqué at the heel. The shoes — which retail for $1,400 — have a 4.5-inch heel and crystal-encrusted closure at the ankle-strap.

Jenner posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “felt like a flamingo in this dress.”

The social media maven also shared a close-up shot of herself in the glamorous gown, showing off her understated makeup look and dark bob.

Jenner has quite the social media presence, with more than 124 million Instagram followers. Until this weekend, she had held the record for the most-liked Instagram image, with her first photo of newborn daughter Stormi earning over 18 million likes.

But the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star’s record was bested by an egg. A photo of a simple egg — posted by the account @world_record_egg — has garnered more than 42 million likes to date.

The almost-billionaire took the defeat in stride though, jokingly posting an old video of herself cracking an egg on the sidewalk.

