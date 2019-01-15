Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Channels a Flamingo in Leggy Feathered Dress & Soaring Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kylie Jenner, blue hair, celebrity style
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: Splash News

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram record for most likes may have been bested by an egg, but that doesn’t mean she’s given up on the photo-sharing platform.

The 21-year-old shared an image on Instagram of herself today clad in a leggy pink feathered dress and soaring sandals.

The dress in question was from the Attico, the buzzy brand co-founded by Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio. It is made of pink-dyed ostrich feathers and features a high neckline. The dress — which is no longer available for purchase online — was selling at Farfetch.com for 6,713 pounds (roughly $8,600).

View this post on Instagram

felt like a flamingo in this dress 🌺

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

For footwear, the makeup mogul selected Giuseppe Zanotti Peony sandals. The sandals feature a satin upper with a floral appliqué at the heel. The shoes — which retail for $1,400 — have a 4.5-inch heel and crystal-encrusted closure at the ankle-strap.

Jenner posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “felt like a flamingo in this dress.”

The social media maven also shared a close-up shot of herself in the glamorous gown, showing off her understated makeup look and dark bob.

View this post on Instagram

💝

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner has quite the social media presence, with more than 124 million Instagram followers. Until this weekend, she had held the record for the most-liked Instagram image, with her first photo of newborn daughter Stormi earning over 18 million likes.

But the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star’s record was bested by an egg. A photo of a simple egg — posted by the account @world_record_egg — has garnered more than 42 million likes to date.

The almost-billionaire took the defeat in stride though, jokingly posting an old video of herself cracking an egg on the sidewalk.

View this post on Instagram

Take that little egg

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Want more?

Kylie Jenner’s Baby, Stormi, Is Already a Style Star in $380 Burberry Coat & Tiny Nikes

Kylie Jenner Debuts Icy Blue Hair Just in Time for the New Year

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Leggy Minidress & $1.5K Crystal-Covered Heels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad