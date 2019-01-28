Kylie Jenner Rocks Fendi Logo Socks and Louboutins in Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Photo Shoot

Fendi and logomania are undoubtedly having a moment, and you can bet that Kylie Jenner is rocking the trend.

The 21-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram yesterday to give her 125 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at a new lingerie photo shoot in which she’s rocking a pair of Fendi socks made from a semitransparent tech fabric. The socks, which come in various colors from bright red to beige, feature the Italian luxury fashion house’s signature FF motif embroidered throughout.

Jenner — who’s daughter, Stormi Webster, turns 1 on Feb. 1 — rocked the $130 socks with sexy pointed black Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps in black suede. She also showed off a nearly $3,000 Balenciaga Hourglass gingham-print blazer over an Agent Provocateur lingerie set.

She completed her look with Poppy Lissiman Shinjuku sunglasses and an Amy Shehab Cuban link ring.

Less than a week ago, the young makeup mogul posted a more revealing snap from the same shoot captioned, “extraño a mi esposo,” which translates to “I miss my husband.” She was referring to Stormi’s father, rap star Travis Scott, whom she has yet to actually marry, according to momager Kris Jenner.

