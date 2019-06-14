Kylie Jenner Accessorized Her Feet With Toe Rings, Glittery Sandals, Anklets & a Pink Pedi

Kylie Jenner was impressed with her feet so much that she decided to share a video of them last night with her 138 million Instagram followers.

A new post shows the 21-year-old makeup and beauty mogul zooming in on her perfectly pink-pedicured toes adorned with delicate rings. She also happens to be rocking Rene Caovilla’s sparkly pink crystal-embellished satin and leather thong sandals, which come with a price tag of $895.

She shared the video to her IG story along with the caption: “toe rings all summer ’19.”

The reality star further accessorized her feet with two anklets. Jenner, whose next business venture includes baby footwear, also shared a photo of herself holding her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, yesterday. Stormi wore toddler-sized Adidas Falcon sneakers in white, which comes as no surprise as Jenner is the face of the sneaker.

In fact, on Friday Jenner posted an image to her Instagram page modeling a pair of Adidas Continental 80 sneakers.

