Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Accessorized Her Feet With Toe Rings, Glittery Sandals, Anklets & a Pink Pedi

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kylie jenner (2)
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
Kylie Jenner’s Street Style 2018
View Gallery 13 Images

Kylie Jenner was impressed with her feet so much that she decided to share a video of them last night with her 138 million Instagram followers.

A new post shows the 21-year-old makeup and beauty mogul zooming in on her perfectly pink-pedicured toes adorned with delicate rings. She also happens to be rocking Rene Caovilla’s sparkly pink crystal-embellished satin and leather thong sandals, which come with a price tag of $895.

View this post on Instagram

💗😍😍💕🥰🦶🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She shared the video to her IG story along with the caption: “toe rings all summer ’19.”

The reality star further accessorized her feet with two anklets. Jenner, whose next business venture includes baby footwear, also shared a photo of herself holding her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, yesterday. Stormi wore toddler-sized Adidas Falcon sneakers in white, which comes as no surprise as Jenner is the face of the sneaker.

In fact, on Friday Jenner posted an image to her Instagram page modeling a pair of Adidas Continental 80 sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

mamas gotchu forever baby ♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

Flip through the gallery for some of Kylie Jenner’s best street style looks.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Models Newest Adidas Falcon Colorway in Edgy Lace-Up Miniskirt

Kylie Jenner Wears Velvet Balenciaga Minidress With Clear Heels You Can Afford

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Kept Cozy in Uggs on Mother’s Day

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad