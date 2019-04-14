Kylie Jenner Swaps Double Denim for the Tightest Minidress at Coachella

When it comes to style, Kylie Jenner is not afraid to mix things up.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul started off her Coachella fun in Indio, Calif. on Saturday in a denim-on-denim look by Ganni. She sported a giant bleached denim shirt priced at $540 with matching $415 jeans and a white crop top.

Related J Balvin Makes a Colorful Coachella Headlining Debut in Rainbow Nike Sneakers & Tie-Dye Teen Pop-Star Billie Eilish Brings Her Moody Tomboy Style to Coachella Kendall Jenner's Leggy Coachella Look Is All About the Sparkly Mules

The 21-year-old capped off her bold look with a bucket hat and white sneakers. She shared an image of her and boyfriend Travis Scott deplaning in the desert, captioning the photo with a series of emojis.

Meanwhile, Scott wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt with baggy shorts and yellow Nike sneakers.

Today, the billionaire — who made the bulk of her fortune through her makeup business — ditched the oversized look for a formfitting minidress.

Taking to Instagram, Jenner shared a photo of herself clad in a short rhinestone-covered dress that clung to her famous figure. The “Life of Kylie” star accessorized with a pair of matching gloves and a teensy yellow python top handle bag from Gelareh Mizrahi.

Although Jenner’s main business is in beauty, the megainfluencer has a number of partnerships in the fashion space as well. Most notably, she signed a deal with Adidas in 2018, joining older sister Kendall as a face of the brand.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kylie Jenner’s street style.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video of Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot below.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner’s Leggy Coachella Look Is All About the Sparkly Mules

Hailey Baldwin Takes on the Canadian Tuxedo at Coachella in $65 Sneakers

Gigi Hadid Gives the Tie-Dye Trend a Spin at Coachella