Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Car Collection in Vintage ’90s Versace Logo Sandals

Kylie Jenner is seldom one to shy away from flaunting her wealth. The lip-kit mogul regularly gives her 139 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her luxe life, and yesterday, she shared a photo of her car collection.

The snap shows the 21-year-old reality TV star perched on the hood of one of her luxury cars with five others in the background. She’s modeling a bright neon orange leather shirtdress from Christian Cowan’s fall ’19 collection and a pair of Versace block-heeled sandals, featuring a gray python-print insole and a clear vinyl strap boasting the iconic brand’s vintage ’90s logo.

The style, which also comes neon yellow and hot pink, retails for $875. In April, Jenner posted a photo of the same sandals on IG with the caption, “always room for more heels.” The mother of one further accessorized her eye-catching ensemble with Versace Tribute sunglasses featuring gold-tone logo accents. Shop them for just under $300.

