Kylie Jenner Wears Velvet Balenciaga Minidress With Clear Heels You Can Afford

The Kardashian-Jenner family embraced the clear shoe trend from the start, and they’re not over it yet.

Kylie Jenner posted an image to her Instagram page today wearing a pair of clear mules with a neon blue minidress.

The one-shouldered dress by Balenciaga retails for $2,290. The mini features a velvet construction, with flattering ruched detailing at the midriff and a tie-waist belt.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star teamed it with a pair of see-through mules that had a pointed silhouette, a 4-inch heel and a vegan outsole. Although Jenner is typically a fan of designer footwear — she frequently sports brother-in-law Kanye West’s shoe styles — this pair is a more affordable one. The PVC heels are from Femme Shoes and cost just $139. They’re available on the brand’s website now.

Femme Shoes’ 4-inch clear mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme Shoes

Gigi Hadid has also given her seal of approval to the affordable mules. The supermodel teamed the shoes with an eyeball-print Paula Knoor skirt and a white button-down blouse during New York Fashion Week last September.

Gigi Hadid in an optical skirt and clear mules in September 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

While Jenner is best known for her Forbes-estimated billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics brand, she also has a foothold on the fashion industry. The influencer has a Kendall + Kylie apparel and footwear collection with her sister Kendall both serve as Adidas ambassadors.

