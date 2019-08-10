Sign up for our newsletter today!

Happy 22nd Birthday, Kylie Jenner: Celebrate With a Look at Her Boldest Shoes Over the Years

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner: May 2019
Kylie Jenner: March 2019
Kylie Jenner: February 2019
Kylie Jenner: November 2019
Kylie Jenner turns 22 years old today and is celebrating in Italy with all of her closest friends and family.

In addition to being the mastermind behind Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner also is a prominent name in the world of style and fashion, taking risks with her bold style and forward-thinking looks.

To celebrate the big day, take a walk down memory lane and see some of her best and daring shoe looks.

Recently, she stepped out wearing a set of hard-to-miss neon green Balenciaga heels to match her otherwise all-black outfit. The designer heels featured a long pointed-toe and a structured back.

Kylie Jenner wearing an all-black outfit with Balenciaga heels.
Kylie Jenner wearing an all-black outfit with Balenciaga heels.
CREDIT: Mega
Kylie Jenner, celebrity style, Balenciaga knife pumps, neon green
A close-up look at Kylie Jenner’s Balenciaga pumps.
CREDIT: Mega

In May, Stormi Webster’s mom went with yet another eye-catching shoe choice: Alexander Wang’s Alix pumps that retail for $650. She matched the shoes to her striped blazer with pearl button detailing and see-through pants.

Kylie Jenner steps out with daughter Stormi in New York.
Kylie Jenner steps out with daughter Stormi in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Kylie Jenner's Alexander Wang heels.
A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s Alexander Wang heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

Pointed-toe heels are no new thing for the birthday girl, though. Last summer she stepped out in Alexander Wang leggings and a set of see-through PVC Yeezy Season 5 pumps.

Kylie Jenner slipped on a flattering white tank top with gray Alexander Wang sweatpants for dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, Calif.
Kylie Jenner slipped on a flattering white tank top with gray Alexander Wang sweatpants for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
kylie jenner, pvc mules yeezy
Kylie Jenner wearing Yeezy Season 5 PVC mules.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s best bold shoe looks.

