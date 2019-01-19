Kylie Jenner Lounges Beachside in Neon Bikini & Chanel Slides on Vacation With Stormi

Kylie Jenner is on a tropical getaway with daughter Stormi Webster — but she isn’t letting her vacation get in the way of her social media style.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to show off a pair of casual Chanel pool slides. The slides were mostly white with silver detailing. They featured stripes and Chanel’s famous interlocking ‘C’ logo. Jenner showed off a pale pedicure in the footwear as she lounged beachside, sitting next to a bronzer, blush and highlighter set from her lucrative Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The almost-billionaire also shared a sweet snap of her holding Stormi as the pair washed sand off their bodies in a beachside shower alongside Jordyn Woods. In the shot, Jenner wears a neon-green bikini while Stormi and Woods twin in green one-piece bathing suits.

“Love these two more than life itself,” she captioned the shot, which racked up more than 7 million Instagram likes.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s bathing suit is by Wild Fox and retails for under $100 ($50 for the top and $35 for the bottoms). In a mirror selfie, Jenner completed her pool outfit with a gold Rolex watch and giant duster earrings.

Following some fun in the water, Jenner changed into an evening look for a beachside dinner. It appears that the influencer is having a neon-green moment — older sister Kendall is “really into” the shade right now — as she selected a two-piece set in the bold color.

