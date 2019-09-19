Kylie Jenner Goes High-Low in $4k Dress & Bargain Pumps

Kylie Jenner may be a billionaire, but even she loves a good shoe deal.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul — named by Forbes as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire — posted an Instagram last night wearing pumps that cost just $150.

Aside from the shoes, Jenner’s look was designer. She sported a Balmain dress and purse. The frock was a black sequined minidress with padded shoulders ($3,956 from Farfetch.com), while the suede, fringed handbag (called the B-Buzz 23) costs $1,895.

Femme Shoes pumps. CREDIT: Femme Shoes

The budget-friendly heels were from Femme Shoes. They feature a pointed toe, thin ankle strap and 4.5-inch stiletto.

Jenner has opted for Femme’s shoes before — going for a similar high-low mix. She wore a $140 pair of clear mules from the brand in May, teaming them with a $2,290 crushed velvet minidress from Balmain.

The A-lister built her billion-dollar fortune mostly thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which Forbes estimated as being worth $900 million. Jenner also has a foothold on the fashion industry. She rakes in money from her and sister Kendall’s Kylie + Kendall clothing and accessories line, as well as from a partnership with Adidas.

Related Kylie Jenner Takes on the Western Boot in 'Playboy' Cover Shoot 21 of the Coolest Things to Happen in the Kids' Shoe Market This Year (So Far) Kylie Jenner Wears White-Hot Stilettos for Red Carpet With Travis Scott & Baby Stormi

Additional sources of income for the star include Instagram (she reportedly earns $1 million per paid post) and her family’s long-running reality star, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Flip through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner’s boldest shoe styles.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Takes on the Western Boot in ‘Playboy’ Cover Shoot

Kylie Jenner Wears White-Hot Stilettos for Red Carpet With Travis Scott & Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner Teams Her Floral Minidress With Woven Sandal Slides in France